Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.