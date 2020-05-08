F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 109,520 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $142.71 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

