Extended Stay America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,892 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,565% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

NYSE:STAY opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,150,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

