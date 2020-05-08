EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289,382 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

