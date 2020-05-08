Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $178.12 and last traded at $173.83, approximately 604,895 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 380,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.47.

The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.