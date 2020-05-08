EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 35,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 340,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,250,000 after buying an additional 111,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.09.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.30.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.