Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) vs. Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Financial Analysis

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -326.92% -11.28% -9.14% Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -89.24% -76.41%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 35.79 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.07 million N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Pharmacyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

