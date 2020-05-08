Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 245,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

