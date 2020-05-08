Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of South State worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in South State by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

