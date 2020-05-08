Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,354 shares of company stock worth $16,651,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

