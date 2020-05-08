Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

