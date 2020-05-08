Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CDK Global worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDK stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.