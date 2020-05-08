Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,792,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,854 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 691,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,090. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE:EPD opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

