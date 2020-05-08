Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $982.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

EHC opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

