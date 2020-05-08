Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Emcor Group in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Emcor Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EME. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:EME opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Emcor Group has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $93.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 799,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

