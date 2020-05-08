ELECTRICITE DE/ADR’s (ECIFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ECIFY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

