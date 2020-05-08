Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $22.93. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 14,967,893 shares.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.