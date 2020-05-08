eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $9,344,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $986,250. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.02.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

