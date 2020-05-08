Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
