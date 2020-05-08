Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

