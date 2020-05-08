Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $9.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.18 million and the lowest is $8.85 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $11.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.98 million to $33.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.34 million, with estimates ranging from $42.32 million to $48.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.60. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Edap Tms by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $5,360,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 203.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

