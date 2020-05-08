DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $250.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.77. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

