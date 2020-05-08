DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,916 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

