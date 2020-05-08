Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $644,000 Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $166.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $109,310.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,090. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

