Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,196 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 652,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 183,593 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Owens Corning by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

