Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Corecivic by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

