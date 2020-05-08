Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 55,620 Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 342,041 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pluralsight by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 196,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

