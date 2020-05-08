Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 584 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Beigene were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Beigene by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,363,000 after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $67,449,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $8,455,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Beigene by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,659 shares of company stock worth $2,917,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.