Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $612,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,494,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,845,000 after purchasing an additional 153,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $180.79. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.