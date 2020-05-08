Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 35,414 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 258.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

