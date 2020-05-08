Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

