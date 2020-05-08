Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 66,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 52,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.