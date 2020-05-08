Digimarc’s (DMRC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Digimarc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of DMRC opened at $16.01 on Monday. Digimarc has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $66.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 141.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.