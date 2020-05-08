Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $11.18. Devon Energy shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 10,824,353 shares.

The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

