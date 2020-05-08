Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.04 ($11.68).

LHA opened at €7.86 ($9.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.16 ($8.33) and a twelve month high of €22.62 ($26.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

