Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €5.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.99 ($5.81).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €3.70 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.13. The stock has a market cap of $369.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of €7.36 ($8.55).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

