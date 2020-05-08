Derby & Company Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Apple stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

