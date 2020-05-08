Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

