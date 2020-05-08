Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

