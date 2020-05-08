DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Trading Down 6.3% on Disappointing Earnings

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.65, 3,840,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,488,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.39%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

In other DCP Midstream news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Also, VP Richard A. Loving bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $4,496,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.95.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

