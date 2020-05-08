Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

NYSE:DRI opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

