Daniel M. Coombs Acquires 4,400 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

