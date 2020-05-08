Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $337.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 62.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,062.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

