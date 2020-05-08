CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $532.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 114.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 98,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.