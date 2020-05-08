CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.
CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.
NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $532.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 114.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 98,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
