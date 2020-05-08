Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded down 5.4% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $15.73, 844,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 889,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,095,361 shares of company stock valued at $17,300,682. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $6,472,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 319,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.