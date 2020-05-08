Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 19,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile (CVE:CYM)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company offers 3-D and low pressure casting products for use in defense and military, automotive, and other applications. It also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name.

