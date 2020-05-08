Cwm LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $1,218,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $16,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,675,349 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,556. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.94.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

