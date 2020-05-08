Cwm LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

