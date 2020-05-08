Cwm LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $177.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

