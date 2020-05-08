Cwm LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $222.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.