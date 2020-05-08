Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

BIP stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

